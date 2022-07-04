Federal prosecutors defend decision to keep R. Kelly under suicide watch

(CNN) Federal prosecutors are defending a decision to place disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly under suicide watch after he was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, according to court documents filed Saturday.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, sued the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, its warden and unnamed employees, along with the United States itself, for placing him under suicide watch supervision, the documents show.

Kelly, 55, alleges he was "placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment even though he was not suicidal," according to the federal government's response to his filing.

Attorneys for the prison say Kelly's claims should be dismissed because he "fails to show a substantial likelihood of success for relief," court documents show. The prison plans to keep Kelly under suicide watch because he matches the criteria to be put under supervision, according to the court documents.

The government is arguing that Kelly is asking the courts to micromanage custodial decisions that are left up to the discretion of expert prison managers.

