(CNN) Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who found out about the protests opposing global oil usage in the post-race press conference, said: "Big up the protesters."

The 37-year-old, who finished third in a dramatic race, added: "I love that people are fighting for the planet and we need more people like them."

After the press conference, Mercedes said in a statement, which was sent to CNN: "Lewis was endorsing their right to protest but not the method that they chose, which compromised their safety and that of others."

