My transplant opened my eyes to the need for organ donors

(CNN)My CNN colleague Richard Roth recently needed a kidney transplant -- his second in nearly 25 years. The email announcing he'd gotten the organ and was so grateful for his donor made me smile and cry a little.
I was over-the-moon happy for Roth. He's not only alive -- he's a recipient of and witness to sheer human kindness. Organs are limited resources, as are the donors -- living and deceased -- who are willing to share them.
I also have a donor to thank.
Five months ago, a young man I never met saved my life. My liver stopped working -- suddenly and unexpectedly -- and I was told I needed a new one to survive. My doctors suspect I had a toxic reaction to a medication I was taking to treat a rare and newly diagnosed condition. I was considered a "Status 1A" patient, which meant I didn't have months or even weeks to wait for a new liver.
I had days before I would likely go into a coma and die.
But surgeons, social workers and administrators sprang into action. Over the next few days, they came across a liver from a young man who was the best match in terms of organ size, blood type and other factors.
The window to transplant his liver was eight to 12 hours after his death. Thankfully, he had expressed that he wanted to be a donor, or his family had made that decision. After many conversations, tests and a nearly eight-hour operation, my life changed forever.
Timing is everything
Like Roth, I was full of gratitude -- even more so because I know Black folks like me and other people of color are less likely to receive organ transplants than White people.
How would I say thank you? An organ isn't just any gift. And there's no guarantee it will function properly.
I don't have much personal information about my donor -- only his medical issues, age and nationality. I'd like to connect with his family one day, but for now I'm just hoping that the thank-you letter I sent via my organ procurement organization -- which manages local organ recovery efforts -- is well received.
I am also grateful to my medical team. I'm alive in a time when transplants are common and often successful. A great-aunt died of liver failure in 1959, just a few years before procedures to replace such organs were possible. She was only 49. The first successful human liver transplant was performed in 1963, but it wasn't until 1967 that a liver transplant patient lived more than a year.
Now survival rates are higher, and recipients on average live much longer. There are protocols to determine who can give and receive organs, but need has historically outpaced availability.
I worry that Black, Latino and low-income patients are less likely to receive organ transplants than White and higher-income patients. They're also less likely to be donors. The reasons why include historic mistrust of the health care system.
I'm lucky -- the transplant system worked well for me. I had enough support to recover from surgery and the insurance to help pay for it. But it's sadly not the reality for everyone. Seventeen patients die per day waiting for an organ transplant, the Health Resources & Services Administration estimates.
I wanted to know what's preventing people in vulnerable communities from getting transplants and what's being done to fix the problem.
I wanted my experience with the transplant system to be the norm, not feel like a miracle.
Organ donations could be higher
In 2021, nearly 170 million people were registered as donors in the United States. That number, coupled with the fact that a single organ donor can save up to eight lives, seems to offer hope for transplant candidates.
Raising awareness about organ/tissue donations
- Hispanic Transplant Program, Chicago
- Asian American Donor Program, Alameda, California
- Halachic Organ Donor Society, New York City
But only a fraction of registered donors will ever actually save a life. Just over 20,000 living and deceased donors made around 41,000 transplants possible in 2021. That figure was an all-time high, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit contracted to run the national transplant system under the federal government.
Yet more than 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list today, and nearly 60% are people of color, according to that organization. Who gets these organs? The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network numbers show 48% go to people of color and 52% go to Whites.
Most donors don't look like me
Thirty percent of deceased donors identified as ethnic or racial minorities, according to 2021 data from the United Network for Organ Sharing. And the number of living donors of color -- people who donate things such as a kidney, part of a liver or bone marrow -- stands at about 29%. In contrast, people of color make up about 40% of the US population.
"There are more White donors," said Arthur Caplan, professor and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. "They don't match minority people as well as they d