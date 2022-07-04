My transplant opened my eyes to the need for organ donors

(CNN) My CNN colleague Richard Roth recently needed a kidney transplant -- his second in nearly 25 years. The email announcing he'd gotten the organ and was so grateful for his donor made me smile and cry a little.

I was over-the-moon happy for Roth. He's not only alive -- he's a recipient of and witness to sheer human kindness. Organs are limited resources, as are the donors -- living and deceased -- who are willing to share them.

I also have a donor to thank.

Five months ago, a young man I never met saved my life. My liver stopped working -- suddenly and unexpectedly -- and I was told I needed a new one to survive. My doctors suspect I had a toxic reaction to a medication I was taking to treat a rare and newly diagnosed condition . I was considered a " Status 1A " patient, which meant I didn't have months or even weeks to wait for a new liver.

I had days before I would likely go into a coma and die.