China calls on Myanmar's junta to hold talks with opponents

(CNN) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Myanmar's junta leaders to talk to their opponents amid concerns over escalating violence and deteriorating human rights in the Southeast Asian country.

Wang is in Myanmar for his first visit since the junta overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Su Kyi in February 2021. His trip is the most high profile by a Chinese representative since leader Xi Jinping met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in 2020 to discuss China-backed projects including a controversial dam and an economic corridor.

"We encourage all parties in Myanmar to engage in political dialogue within the constitutional and legal framework and restart the process of democratic transformation," Wang said in remarks published by his ministry. He also pledged support and reiterated hopes for Myanmar's "political and social stability."

"China pays close attention to the situation in Myanmar and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in its own way," he said. "We will jointly support Myanmar's efforts to restore its economy, improve people's livelihood and ensure the rights and interests of people at the grass-roots level."

Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin thanked China for its "selfless assistance to Myanmar's national development," according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

