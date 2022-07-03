Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction

(CNN) Buffy would be proud.

A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.

The late 19th century box kit, which sold on Thursday for £13,000 ($15,736.49), belonged to Lord William Malcolm Hailey (1872-1969), a British peer and former administrator of British India, Hansons Auctioneers said in a news release

"Whether through fear or fascination, it's interesting to know a member of the highest aristocratic social order, a man with a place in the House of Lords, acquired this item," said Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house. "It reminds us that the vampire myth affects people from all walks of life."

The vampire-slaying kit includes all the tools needed to kill a blood sucker.

The box features essential items needed to ward off blood-thirsty vampires -- including crucifixes, holy water, wooden stake and mallet, rosary beads, a Gothic Bible, brass candlesticks, matching pistols and a brass powder flask.

