Belarus claims to have shot down Ukrainian missiles

(CNN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Ukraine of firing missiles at military facilities on his country's territory.

He said the missiles were intercepted by Belarusian air defense systems earlier this week.

Without providing any evidence of the alleged attack, Lukashenko -- a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin -- called the act a "provocation".

"Thank God, the Pantsir anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept all the missiles launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Lukashenko said in comments that appeared on his presidential website on Saturday and were also published by state-run news agency Belta.

He added that there were no soldiers from Belarus currently fighting in Ukraine.

