Excessive lightning could spark even more wildfires across Alaska during record-breaking fire season

(CNN) A serious warning has been posted by the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, Alaska, this weekend, stating that "significant lightning" is expected both Sunday and Monday across portions of the state already dealing with large, active fires.

On Saturday, Alaska and its neighboring territories recorded over 5,800 lightning strikes and even more lightning is expected in the coming days.

An additional 5,000 to 10,000 lightning strikes are expected on Sunday and then again on Monday, the weather service in Fairbanks said.

Here's today's so-far lightning map for Alaska & Neighboring Territories, which is > 5,800 strikes as of 10:20 PM AKDT. Data curtesy of BLM AFS. ⛈ #AKwx pic.twitter.com/cG0ORsBXxT — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) July 3, 2022

"On a more normal thunderstorm day, we see closer to 1,000 and 3,000 (lightning strikes)," Erin Billings, meteorologist at the NWS in Fairbanks told CNN.

"This weekend into early next week, we will get these pieces of energy that swing up north across the Alaska range, which really enhance the development of thunderstorms and lightning across our interior," Billings added.

Read More