2 dead and 4 injured, including 3 officers, in Texas shooting, police say

(CNN) A gunman in Texas killed two people and injured another person Saturday before fatally shooting himself, police in the Fort Worth area said.

The shooting in Haltom City also left three officers with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police Sgt. Rick Alexander said during a news conference. The officers were recovering in local hospitals Saturday night.

Police were called to a residence in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North on a report of shots fired, Alexander said.

"It appears our officers did return fire during the incident," Alexander said, though the result of those shots was unknown.

One woman was found dead inside the home and a man was found fatally shot in the home's driveway. An elderly woman who called 911 was shot but expected to survive, Alexander added.

