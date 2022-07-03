Stunt truck with jet engines crashes at Michigan air show, killing driver

(CNN) A jet-powered stunt truck spun out of control and crashed at an air show in Battle Creek, Michigan, killing the driver, according to police and footage of the incident.

The accident occurred around 1:10 p.m. "during the pyrotechnic portion" of the show at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, police said earlier.

Video shot by air show attendee Mike Westra showed the truck racing two planes, speeding down the runway before spinning and crashing. Another video shows a parachute deploying behind the truck right before the crash.

A thick plume of black smoke and fire seen in the videos were part of the show's pyrotechnic display and not related to the accident, Westra told CNN. In the videos, the smoke and fire are seen before the truck loses control.

