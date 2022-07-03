A drive-by shooting leaves a 5-year-old dead and an 8-year-old injured in Houston

(CNN) Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever opened fire on a car overnight, killing a 5-year-old child and injuring an 8-year-old.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers received calls about a shooting in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive, Houston Police Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher told reporters Sunday.

When officers arrived, they initially didn't see anything. It wasn't until police received reports of injured children who arrived at a hospital about 15 minutes later they realized a crime occurred, Hatcher said.

Witnesses told police a car was driving westbound on Rushcreek Drive and another vehicle was traveling north on Northborough Drive, Hatcher said.

The vehicle traveling westbound on Rushcreek might have had two suspects in it who "started discharging a firearm ... or potentially multiple firearms," Hatcher said.

