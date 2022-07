Michael Dwyer/AP Fireworks explode over Boston Harbor as part of Harborfest Fourth of July weekend celebrations Saturday, July 2, in Boston. In Pictures: Travel challenges and celebrations mark July 4th weekend

Michael Dwyer/AP Fireworks explode over Boston Harbor as part of Harborfest Fourth of July weekend celebrations Saturday, July 2, in Boston.

Despite record gas prices, flight delays and the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans are out celebrating the country's Independence Day over the long weekend.

Weather has added to the challenges: Widespread showers and storms have impacted travel and fireworks displays in some parts of the country, while cities in the West have canceled their fireworks