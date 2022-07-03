Nick Kyrgios called 'evil' and a 'bully' by defeated Wimbledon opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas

(CNN) Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an "evil side" to his character after losing to the Australian in a feisty match at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas in four sets -- 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) -- in an action-packed, controversial game on Court One but the pair continued the feud at their post-match press conferences.

Tsitsipas had been frustrated by Kyrgios' "constant bullying" from the other side of the net and had tried to hit his opponent with a shot during the fiery encounter.

Kyrgios, who was vocal throughout, was warned for swearing by the umpire and was left furious when Tsitsipas wasn't disqualified for firing a ball into the crowd out of frustration.

"Yeah, it's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies," Tsitsipas told reporters after the match.

