Taliban labels Islamic State affiliate a 'false sect'

(CNN) The Taliban has declared the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K a corrupt "sect" and forbidden Afghans from contact with it.

"We call out to the nation that the seditious phenomenon called ISIS-K is void of today's age and a false sect that spreads corruption in our Islamic country. It is forbidden to have any kind of help or relationship with them," the Taliban said in a resolution on Saturday.

The resolution follows a three-day conference of religious leaders and elders in Kabul, according to Afghanistan's state-run news agency, Bakthar.

ISIS-K (the k stands for Khorasan, the name of a historical region that covered parts of modern Afghanistan and Pakisan) has been operating in Afghanistan for the last few years.

It is a branch of ISIS -- the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria -- according to the Wilson Center, a non-partisan policy forum.

