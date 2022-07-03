Grocery price hikes: 'We're going to feel the effect for months'

New York CNN Business —

The Fourth of July marks the birth of American independence, the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

Many will celebrate the federal holiday with fireworks and barbecues, and most workplaces will be closed throughout the country.

Here’s what will be open and closed on Monday, July 4.

Financial services

July 4 is a bank holiday, so most banks throughout the country will be closed. Online banking services and ATMs will be available for use, however.

The stock market also gets the day off, as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be dark.

Retail

Most major grocery stores and retailers are open Monday. Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) will operate Monday, for example, as will grocery stores Kroger and Publix.

Notably, wholesale retailer Costco (COST) will be closed on July 4. Trader Joe’s locations will open at their regular times, which vary by store, and close at 5 pm on Monday.

If you’re looking to shop at a specific store, your best bet is to check with local retailers before heading out.

Post offices

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday and will not deliver regular mail or packages.

UPS stores also will be closed Monday, and there will be no pickup or delivery services. However, UPS Express Critical will be available by calling 1-800-714-8779 or by visiting its website.

FedEx Express, Ground and Home Delivery services will also be closed on Monday. The company will be running its critical services, however.

Government offices

All non-essential government offices, such as the DMV or the public library, will be closed Monday. That includes agencies at the local, state and federal level.