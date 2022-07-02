Thousands told to evacuate Sydney, as heavy rains bring 'life threatening emergency'

Melbourne, Australia Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate southwest Sydney, Australia's biggest city, on Sunday with torrential rain and damaging winds pounding the east coast and threatening floods in areas that were hammered in March.

The weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall potentially leading to flash floods and landslides along the east coast region from Newcastle to Bateman's Bay in New South Wales state, with rain expected to intensify over the next two days.

"We are now facing dangers on multiple fronts -- flash flooding , riverine flooding and coastal erosion," New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke said in a televised media briefing.

She urged people to reconsider holiday travel, with the rough weather having hit at the beginning of school holidays.

"This is a life threatening emergency situation," Cooke said.

