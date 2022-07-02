A group of Texas educators proposed using the term 'involuntary relocation' rather than slavery when teaching 2nd graders

(CNN) A workgroup developing a second-grade social studies curriculum for the Texas State Board of Education last month suggested using the term "involuntary relocation" to describe people who were sold into slavery, the board's chair said, amid national debates on the role of critical race theory in classrooms.

The proposed phrase was part of the initial draft outlining the second-grade standards from a review committee that included a section titled "Enslaved Peoples in America."

"The board -- with unanimous consent -- directed the work group to revisit that specific language," Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education, said in a statement.

In the meantime, the board will continue working on the curriculum later in the summer, according to Aicha Davis, a member of the State Board of Education who represents parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties.

"I have a hard time seeing how it is acceptable to substitute the phrase 'slave trade' for the phrase 'involuntary relocation,'" Davis told CNN.

Read More