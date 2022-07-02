Appeals court sets Richard Glossip's execution date with conviction appeal pending

(CNN) An Oklahoma appeals court has scheduled the execution date for death row inmate Richard Glossip while his defense rushes to mount a legal battle with newly uncovered evidence they say will prove his innocence in a 1997 murder case.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Glossip's execution for September 22 in an order filed Friday, marking the fourth time Glossip has been due for capital punishment in a case which has regularly been delayed by stay orders and other legal complications for years.

According to an application for a post-conviction relief filed Friday, Glossip referred to an independent report conducted by international law firm Reed Smith and released in June, saying a "sloppy and truncated" police investigation and destroyed evidence resulted in Glossip's sentencing.

Glossip was convicted of plotting the murder of his then-boss, Barry Van Treese, in 1997 when he worked as a motel manager, but he argued he had nothing to do with the crime. While Glossip was found guilty of tasking Justin Sneed -- then a 19-year-old maintenance worker -- with the murder, Glossip alleges he was framed. Sneed received a life sentence in a plea deal for his testimony against Glossip, which the new report says was the only evidence tying Glossip to the crime.

Don Knight, Glossip's attorney, said in a statement Friday the court should cancel the execution date until a judge can review the independent report supporting Glossip's innocence. Knight told CNN the findings should help secure Glossip a hearing in which a judge could remand the case to an Oklahoma District Court.

