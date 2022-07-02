Onondaga Nation will regain 1,000 acres of New York forest in historic agreement

(CNN) The Onondaga Nation is set to regain over 1,000 acres of ancestral land in central New York in what the Department of Interior calls "one of the largest returns of land to an Indigenous nation by a state."

"This historic agreement represents a unique opportunity to return traditional homelands back to Indigenous people to steward for the benefit of their community," said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in a Wednesday news release.

"We look forward to drawing upon the Onondaga Nation's expertise and Indigenous knowledge in helping manage the area's valuable wildlife and habitat. Consistent with the President's America the Beautiful initiative, all of us have a role to play in this Administration's work to ensure our conservation efforts are locally led and support communities' health and well-being."

The land transfer includes the headwaters of Onondaga Creek, more than 45 acres of wetland and flood plains, and approximately 980 acres of forest and fields, says the Department of Interior. The area is also home to a variety of wildlife, including brook trout in the creek, great blue heron, songbirds, waterfowl, hawks, bald eagles, frogs, bats, and white-tailed deer.

Onondaga Nation Chief Tadodaho Sidney Hill expressed joy at the milestone land return.

Read More