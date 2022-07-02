Maryland woman wins lottery for a third time, cites her game-winning strategy

(CNN) Call it a hat trick.

A Maryland woman has won her third lottery prize of at least $100,000 in five years, a feat she attributes to strategy and luck.

The stay-at-home mom, 30, from Wicomico County won her latest prize playing a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, Maryland Lottery said Monday.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw how much I'd won," she told lottery officials, according to a release on the website. "I immediately called my husband and said, 'We did it again.'"

When asked by lottery officials how she managed to win for a third time, she said research.

