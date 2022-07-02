A rare orchid thought to be extinct in Vermont was rediscovered after 120 years

(CNN) The small whorled pogonia, a federally threatened species of orchid, has been rediscovered in Vermont -- 120 years after the plant was last spotted in the state.

The plant was last documented in Vermont in 1902, Aaron Marcus, an assistant botanist at Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, told CNN. Naturalists had searched extensively for the small whorled pogonia in Vermont but come up empty-handed.

The small whorled pogonia is "one of the rarest orchid species east of the Mississippi," said Marcus. The rarity of the species may have to do with its dependence on fungi in the environment, a relationship that is still little understood by scientists.

"One thing that's really cool about our orchid species is that most of them are really, really dependent on fungal species, species we can't see underground, connected to our root system, which makes it so hard for us to understand orchids and what they need," Marcus.

The last known documentation of a small whorled pogonia in Vermont was a photograph of a plant that had been dug up and placed in a flower pot, Marcus said.

Read More