4 dead after boat capsizes in an Idaho river

(CNN) Four people are dead after the boat they were in capsized this week in an Idaho river, authorities said Friday.

Authorities were told Tuesday evening that the performance-style boat had capsized in the Pend Oreille River near the community of Thama, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office said

The body of Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, was found Tuesday night by the office's marine and dive team, the sheriff's office said

Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, was found dead Thursday night in about 80 feet of water near the capsizing site, according to the office.

The bodies of Jason L. Maxon, 51, of Laclede, and John R. Schulte, 59, of Sandpoint, were found Friday in about 60 feet of water, also nearby, the sheriff's office said.

