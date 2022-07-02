Hong Kong rescuers search for crew of vessel that broke in half after being caught in typhoon

(CNN) A search for more than two dozen crew members whose ship broke in half and sank after being caught near the center of Typhoon Chaba was under way on Saturday, according to the Hong Kong search and rescue authorities.

The Honk Kong Government Flying Service (GFS) said the vessel sunk some 300 kilometers, or 185 miles, southwest of the island.

In a post on its Instagram account, the GFS said it received a rescue request at 7:25 a.m. local time on Saturday. It said the vessel's crew abandoned ship after it suffered substantial damage in the South China Sea.

A dramatic video from the rescue operation showed a crew member being pulled up on a rope into a helicopter from the ship as it was sinking.

