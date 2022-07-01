More than 300,000 killed in decade of Syrian conflict, UN says

(CNN) More than 300,000 civilians were killed in one decade in Syria, the "highest estimate yet of conflict-related deaths" in a civil war that started in 2011, according to the United Nations.

The figure represents 83 civilian deaths, including nine women and 18 children, every day for 10 years to 2021, according to an extensive report released by the UN Human Rights Council

"The conflict-related casualty figures in the report are not simply a set of abstract numbers but represent individual human beings," said Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The impact of the killing of each of these 306,887 civilians would have had a profound, reverberating impact on the family and community to which they belonged."

The report cites 143,350 civilian deaths that were individually documented by various sources with detailed information that included the deceased's full names, dates and location of death.

