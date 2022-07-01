Washington state police will not comply with out-of-state agency requests for abortion-related information, governor says

(CNN) Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued a directive Thursday that bars state police from cooperating with out-of-state investigatory requests related to abortion in his efforts to make the state a "sanctuary" for those seeking the services.

The decision comes after the US Supreme Court ruled last week to strike down Roe v Wade, the 1973 legal precedent which guaranteed people's federal constitutional right to abortion. The historic ruling essentially leaves abortion laws in states' hands.

Following the ruling, Washington -- among other mostly Democratic-leaning states -- moved to implement regulations that either further protect or expand abortion-related laws and policies.

"Washington is and will remain a sanctuary for any person seeking abortion care and services in our state, but we must act to protect our rights and our values," the directive Inslee issued read.

"To that end, it is critical that our law enforcement agencies not cooperate in any manner with any out-of-state investigation, prosecution, or other legal action based on another state's law that is inconsistent with Washington's protections of the right to choose abortion and provide abortion-related care."

