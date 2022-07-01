Families sue Ohio school board over critical race theory ban

(CNN) Four families are suing an Ohio school board to challenge a ban on race-based education and staff training in the latest court battle over attempts to suppress anti-racism education in American classrooms.

The Forest Hills School District Board of Education, east of Cincinnati, passed a resolution in June prohibiting teaching of critical race theory, anti-racism, identity and intersectionality to promote what it calls a "culture of kindness."

The complaint, filed in Ohio District Court Wednesday, alleges that the resolution exposes racial prejudice within the school system and censors the perspectives of marginalized communities. Six minors and seven adults are listed as plaintiffs, which include current students and their parents -- one of whom is a teacher in the school district.

"It most certainly is not about a 'culture of kindness,' but rather promotes hatred, racism and discrimination on the basis of race, identity and gender, and silences voices in opposition to racism and discrimination, further endangering and diminishing already disenfranchised and vulnerable voices within the school district," the complaint reads.

Judge Michael Barrett of the District Court scheduled a hearing next week to consider a motion for a temporary restraining order filed Friday. Attorneys Kelly and Nicole Lundrigan, who are representing the plaintiffs, filed the order to block the enforcement of the school board's ban on racial, socio-economic, and gender-identity education. The attorneys declined to comment on the case, referring back to their motion for the restraining order.

Read More