The killing of a Black transgender woman in Milwaukee has officials asking for the public's help with any information

(CNN) Milwaukee officials are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the killing of a transgender Black woman who was found dead two weeks ago.

Brazil Johnson, 28, was found fatally shot on June 15 in the city's Triangle North neighborhood. As of late Thursday, authorities were still searching for clues that can point to a suspect.

"We are outraged to hear of the loss of a young, Black transgender woman in our city," Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said Thursday during a news conference.

"It is devastating that in light of Milwaukee's recent Pride celebrations, we are once again reminded of the harsh reality that transgender Black and brown women suffer higher rates of violence than their straight counterparts, as well as their lesbian, gay, and bisexual counterparts," she added.

At least 19 transgender people have been fatally shot or killed in the US this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign . In 2021, the campaign tracked a record number of such killings, with at least 50 transgender and gender non-conforming people killed.

