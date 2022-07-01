Sheriff calls man suspected of fatally shooting two law enforcement officers 'a terrorist on a mission'

(CNN) The suspect in an hourslong shooting that killed two law enforcement officers and injured several others in eastern Kentucky, was charged Friday with several counts of murder including murder of a police officer, and assault on a service animal, officials said.

Lance Storz, 49, was arraigned in Floyd County court Friday morning where the charges against him were explained. A judge set his bond at $10 million cash.

It is unclear whether Storz, who appeared via video with multiple bruises and lacerations on his face, has an attorney. The judge said he would appoint a public defender to represent him in future hearings.

Deputies on Thursday evening were serving a warrant related to a domestic violence incident in the city of Allen when Storz opened fire, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters following the hearing.

"They encountered ... pure hell when they arrived. They had no chance," the sheriff said, adding later the deputies had not even made contact with the suspected shooter when the gunfire began.

Read More