A teenage girl was bitten by a shark in Florida, sustaining a serious leg injury

(CNN) A teenage girl is in serious but stable condition after being bitten by a large shark while scalloping near Keaton Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast Thursday.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) confirmed in a statement on social media a juvenile "had sustained a shark bite while scalloping near Grassy Island in water approximately five feet deep."

Though the type of shark has not been determined, TCSO said it was about nine feet long.

"A family member reportedly jumped in the water and beat the shark until the juvenile was free," TCSO said.

According to a Facebook post from the teenager's father, the girl was bitten twice and tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it," but the shark would not loosen its grip.

Read More