Family of 11-year-old killed in Iowa water ride accident files wrongful death lawsuit

(CNN) The family of an 11-year-old boy who died last year after an Iowa amusement park ride overturned filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Thursday, saying the park failed to maintain a safe water ride, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.

Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, where on July 3, 2021, his family was celebrating his older brother David's upcoming 16th birthday. The raft flipped over, trapping the Jaramillo family underneath. Michael and David were trapped underwater for more than five minutes, according to the lawsuit.

Michael died at a hospital the next day, from "freshwater drowning," the court document says.

The 55-page suit alleges a lack of training, maintenance issues with the rafts, and Adventureland's decision to continue "to operate the Raging River ride with patrons aboard despite experiencing serious problems with rafts striking the bottom of the ride, air bladders within the rafts deflating, and mechanical equipment failures" on the day of the accident led to Michael's death.

The lawsuit alleges some rafts, including the Jaramillos' boat, had temporarily been pulled for repairs that day and put back into circulation without proper testing.

