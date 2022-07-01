Florida Highway Patrol arrests two men in two days in separate human smuggling cases

(CNN) The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two people this week for smuggling others into the state, according to incident reports from the agency.

A trooper in Sumter County on Wednesday pulled over a Ford Explorer with an expired temporary Texas tag and a crack on the windshield obstructing the driver's view, according to one of the reports.

The trooper spoke with the driver, Jose Juarez, who said he was traveling to Houston from Florida. The passenger in the car, who gave a Mexican passport without stamps and Mexican ID card when he was asked for identification, "seemed overtly nervous during the interaction," the trooper noted.

A US Border Patrol Agent confirmed the passenger was in the US illegally and had been previously deported, according to the incident report.

Juarez told authorities he had only spoken to the passenger by phone, had met him recently and was not sure if he was in the US legally, according to the report. Juarez was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond for smuggling, according to jail records.