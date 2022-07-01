A Chicago police officer was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance

(CNN) A Chicago police officer was shot numerous times while responding to a domestic disturbance Friday and is hospitalized in a serious condition, officials said.

Officers responded to the call at around 8:30 a.m., Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a press conference.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials took an elevator up to the apartment. Once they got off the elevator, shots were fired at the officers by the suspect who is now in custody, Brown said.

One officer, a male who has been with the police department for 15 years, was shot multiple times and remains in serious condition, Brown added.

A police officer with the University of Illinois at Chicago was monitoring the Chicago Police radio and transported the injured officer in his squad car, "likely saving his life," the superintendent said.

