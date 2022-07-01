Prince Charles' 'emotional' first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet

A version of this story appeared in the July 1 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here.
(CNN)We didn't get to see much of the Sussexes when they returned to the UK last month. But we're hearing they were able to spend some quality time with members of the royal family, away from prying eyes.
Prince Harry, wife Meghan and their two young children were only in town for a few days, but a senior royal source said it was "wonderful to have them back in Britain."
The family flew over from their home in California for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her historic 70-year reign. Prince Charles and Camilla were "absolutely thrilled" to see them, according to the royal source.
Harry and Meghan, you'll undoubtedly remember, stepped back from official royal duties in January 2020.
The duke subsequently revealed his bond with his father, Charles, and brother, William, had suffered since the somewhat acrimonious split. He told Oprah Winfrey in an interview last year that, at one point, the heir to the British throne had stopped taking his phone calls entirely.
But as the old saying goes, time heals all wounds, and it sounds like the relationship could be on the mend.
"He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional, a very wonderful thing," the source said.
The royal source also told us it was a "very, very special" reunion for Charles and his grandson Archie.
The children didn't make an appearance during the Queen's celebratory festivities. Harry and Meghan, however, made their first joint appearance at a royal event in two years when they attended a thanksgiving service for the monarch on June 3 in the hallowed surroundings of St Paul's Cathedral. They were also spotted watching the Queen's annual birthday parade the day before.
Lilibet -- whose name is a tribute to the Queen, as it was the monarch's own childhood nickname -- celebrated her first birthday during the family trip to the UK. To mark the occasion, her fiercely protective parents chose to release the first solo photograph of their daughter and said they were "incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes." She was previously seen in the family's Christmas card last December.
While the visit was the first chance for Charles to meet his granddaughter, it may have also been the first opportunity for the Queen to meet her namesake great-granddaughter.
Palace completes review of handling of Meghan bullying allegations.
Buckingham Palace revealed that it has completed a review into the handling of the allegations the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staff, but it declined to share the results of the probe. Speaking at a news conference to discuss the Royal Household's annual financial statement, Michael Stevens -- the official in charge of the Crown's finances -- said the private company hired to investigate the allegations had completed its work. Stevens said several recommendations were made, but he did not reveal in any substantive detail the conclusions that were reached or recommendations that were put forward. As the review was privately funded, there was less pressure on the Crown to publish its findings. A senior royal source said the palace is staying tight-lipped about the investigation to protect the anonymity of those who cooperated. Read more on this story here.
Kate pays tribute to the military on Armed Forces Day.
The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her gratitude to "the brave men and women" in the military, in a series of Twitter posts recognizing Armed Forces Day this past Saturday. "Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe," the duchess wrote. Kate recalled her first-hand experience with the British Army last year as it trained new recruits, and included several photographs. She added that she was looking forward to learning more about the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy "in due course," before signing her tweets with a "C."
