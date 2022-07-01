(CNN) Novak Djokovic produced another dominant performance to reach the Wimbledon fourth round after beating fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanović 6-0 6-3 6-4 on Friday.

After a comprehensive, straight-sets victory against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis earlier in the week, Djokovic was once again in a ruthless mood on Centre Court as he swept aside Kecmanović.

"Honestly, I think I have been playing better and better as the tournament progresses which is something you always wish for," Djokovic said in his post-match interview on court.

"You want to raise the level of tennis up a notch each match, so that's what's happening.

"I know I can always do better and I always expect the highest from myself, but so far so good and I look forward to the next round."

