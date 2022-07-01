(CNN) At least three people were killed and eight others injured following a string of earthquakes that hit southern Iran Saturday, according to state-run IRIB news agency.

Four separate earthquakes were recorded near the southern Iranian port city of Bandar-e Lengeh, including one that registered at a 6.1 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also registered a 6.2 magnitude quake in southern Iran.

Shaking could be felt in the United Arab Emirates, according to on-the-ground reports from CNN staff.

Other impacted countries include Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan, according to USGS.

Read More