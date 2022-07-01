CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those emergency radios, electric lawn mowers or LED light strips — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months.

This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best cold brew coffee makers to juicers to mops — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from June.

Home

Electric lawn mowers

Ego Power+ Select Cut LM2135SP The best electric lawn mower overall Ego Power+ Easier to operate than the competition, self-propelled and, best of all, great at cutting grass, the Ego Power+ Select Cut electric lawn mower packs plenty of power to get through mowing a standard lawn on a single charge and almost makes the chore fun. $699 $599 at Lowe's

Emergency radios

Midland ER310 The best emergency radio overall Amazon With easy-to-use alerts, four charging options, a bright LCD screen, a powerful flashlight and straightforward controls, the Midland ER310 outperformed the other radios we tested in every area and makes a valuable addition to your household emergency kit. $59.99 at Amazon

Mops

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Best mop overall O-Cedar The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop combines a hands-free wringing bucket with lightweight, triangular mop head that’s perfect for both mopping and spot-scrubbing on any surface. $56.90 at Amazon

Kitchen

Coffee subscriptions

Blue Bottle Best coffee subscription box overall Blue Bottle coffee Blue Bottle Blue Bottle's coffee subscription won us over with its balance of variety, customizability and, most importantly, taste. The flavors are complex and bold, but unmistakably delicious. Beyond its coffee, Blue Bottle's subscription is simple and easy to use, with tons of options to tailor to your caffeine needs. starting at $11 per shipment at Blue Bottle

Cold brew coffee makers

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot Best cold brew coffee maker overall Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker Amazon Overall, the Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot scored highest. This sleek, sophisticated and streamlined carafe produces 1 liter (about 4 1/4 cups) of rich, robust brew in just eight hours. It was among the simplest to assemble, it executed an exemplary brew in about the shortest time span and it looked snazzy doing it. Plus, it rang up as the second most affordable of our inventory. $24.50 at Amazon

Juicers

Travel

Bug sprays

Proven Insect Repellent Spray Best bug spray overall and best DEET-free bug spray Proven So nice and light you might forget you’re wearing it, though bugs won’t. Picaridin — Proven’s active ingredient, comprising 20% of its formula — is one of the best at repelling bugs. $16.97 at Home Depot

Sunscreens

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray Best sunscreen overall Amazon The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray scored miles above every other sunscreen we tested. An SPF 30, broad-spectrum, chemical formulation, this spray sunscreen applied super light, rubbed into the skin right away and smelled deliciously of coconut. $10.99 $8.92 at Amazon

Work-from-home essentials

LED light strips