There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Parachute’s sumptuous but serene Dusk collection, Allbirds’ new hot pink Tree Flyers running shoes and Away’s collection of technical, outdoor-minded bags.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion and beauty

Running shoes for Wednesdays or any day

Allbirds Tree Flyers in Lux Pink Allbirds

Allbirds’ Tree Flyers are a great pair of sustainable running shoes, and they’re now available to shop in one of this year’s most popular colors: bright pink ($160). As spokesperson for the shade, Lindsay Lohan released a campaign video expounding on the benefits of these everyday running shoes: “[The Tree Flyers] don’t just look cute; they’re made of natural materials — always avoid the plastics.” Shop the pink shade in men’s and women’s now on Allbirds.

Cooling pima sleepwear for summer’s hottest nights

Lunya Cooldown Collection Lunya

Things are really hot out there this summer, as we are all well aware, and sleeping can be tough when the room is stifling. Enter Lunya’s new Cooldown Pima collection, featuring sleepwear like a midi dress ($178), shorts ($88) and a sleeveless romper ($138). It’s made from pima cotton blended with jade (yes, jade) to help combat overheating around the house or help catching some zzz’s.

An artistic collaboration inspired by Monet, van Gogh and Seurat

Dr. Martens x The National Gallery Dr. Martens

Now you can wear a work of art on your feet. Three new styles of Dr. Martens have just dropped, each with a famous artist’s painting printed on it — courtesy of a collaboration with the National Gallery. Van Gogh’s famous sunflowers cover the Dr. Martens x The National Gallery 1460 Van Gogh Sunflower Boot ($160), while the 1461 Monet Lily Pond Oxford Shoe ($130) features the Impressionist’s dreamy landscape. Finally, the 1461 Seurat Bathers Oxford shoes ($130) feature the French post-Impressionist’s summer scene.

England’s famous florals return to Puma apparel

Puma x Liberty Soccer Collection Puma

Puma and Liberty have come together for a third collection, featuring the famous flowers gracing sneakers and soccer jerseys as well as lifestyle pieces like wide-leg pants and bags. Starting at $40, you can find florals in green, yellows, pinks and more scattered across 26 designs. Keep an eye out too, because more styles will launch this summer.

Pool-ready short robes in 2 summery shades

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Ice Pop Mini Robes Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s lifestyle brand has just dropped two pool-ready robes with short sleeves and a short length, making them perfect for slipping on and off when you’re getting in and out of the pool. The $78 wrap is super plush, comes in turquoise and orange and gives summer’s monochromatic suits a great pop.

Wash-out hair color in three vibrant shades

Lime Crime Commit Me Not Temporary Hair Color Lime Crime

Hair color is a great way to let your personality shine, and Lime Crime’s new formula for temporary color involves three shades ($15 each) of red, violet and blue that are as easy to apply as they are to wash out. They’re designed to rinse out after one or two washes, meaning you can switch up your style every week if you want — plus, they’re 100% vegan.

Home and outdoors

A sustainable collection with classic Laura Ashley prints

Laura Ashley x LowTides Collection LowTides

Laura Ashley has teamed up with LowTides to create a capsule of Dune High Beach Chairs, beach towels and beach blankets enhanced by ’90s designers’ iconic prints. The beach chairs ($169.99) are made to sit just a little higher than normal beach chairs (great for music festivals too), plus they boast features like upcycled ocean plastic construction, underarm bag hooks and even a cell phone slot. The beach towels ($49.95) are sand-proof but absorbent, thanks to fabric made from 24 recycled water bottles.

One of the original fashion bloggers collabs with 14 Etsy sellers

Etsy Creator Collaboration with Aimee Song Etsy

Etsy just dropped its latest Creator Collection, a capsule made from a partnership between Aimee Song — one of the original fashion bloggers — and the marketplace’s independent makers. Song teamed up with 14 of her favorite Etsy sellers to create stylish ceramics, decor and picks for the nursery — think throw pillows, jungle animal mobiles and candles. Pieces start at about $40 and are available to shop on Etsy now.

Maximalist floral prints for well-designed luggage

STATE x LoveShackFancy Luggage STATE

LoveShackFancy’s made a name for itself with its over-the-top pastels, bows and florals, and now the brand is bringing that same look to some luggage that’ll arrive just in time for midsummer holidays. It teamed up with State to create a Mini + Me travel collection that celebrates fun and wanderlust with whimsical touches of cottagecore. Starting at $85 for a toiletry kit that unfolds to hang, the collab features bags and accessories up to State’s first check-in size ($325). The collection won’t ship until mid-July or August, but you can preorder now on statebags.com, on loveshackfancy.com or in LoveShackFancy’s stores.

Water filtration systems for rugged #vanlife or camping

LifeStraw 8L Gravity Filtration Systems LifeStraw

LifeStraw is known for its portable straw-style water filters, but now it’s upping the scale to a Peak 8L Gravity Filtration System ($79) that — thanks to a hanging strap and the large capacity — makes it great for summer van life or camping trips. The bladder-style storage bag is BPA-free and flexible for storage, with the all-important microfilter inside to protect thirsty outdoor adventurers from bacteria, parasites and microplastics.

Sheets and more in tangerine and fuschia stripes

Brooklinen Striped Linen Bedding Brooklinen

Bright fuschia and orange are peak summer mood, and Brooklinen just dropped linen sheets and duvet covers in cheery stripes that remind us of tropical blooms. The duvet cover ($289 for full/queen) features narrow orange stripes on one side and larger-scaled fuschia ones on the other; there are pillowcases in tangerine stripes to match too ($69 for two standard). Other solid colorways — Terracotta, Indigo, Hydrangea Blue and Petal — are available to shop again now too.

Bedding, bathrobes, towels and more in rich, calming shades of blue

Parachute Dusk Collection Parachute

Deep shades of blue are sumptuous but serene — exactly what we want for our bedrooms — and Parachute’s new Dusk collection delivers. It features linen bedding (starting at $59), bathrobes ($109) and towels (starting at $14) in a moody shade of blue that looks beautiful monochromatic or mixed and matched with the neutrals and mustards in the rest of Parachute’s collection.

Travel

Sleek, hard-shell suitcases in black and 2 tranquil, stylish hues

Samsonite Elevation Plus Collection Samsonite

Samsonite’s new Elevation Plus luggage collection is as well designed as it is elegant, with a line graphic giving the hard shell some visual interest and two gorgeous shades of blue and green, in addition to classic black. Inside, there’s a WetPak pocket for swimsuits and damp gym clothes, a divider for delicates and a QuickEntry pocket cleverly built into the front that keeps your essentials (phone, laptop, sanitizer, etc.) easily at hand. The collection starts at $209.99 for the 22-inch-by-14-inch-by-9-inch carry-on spinner.

An outdoorsy 9-piece line for camping and road-tripping

Away F.A.R. Away

We’ve counted Away luggage among our favorites for years now, and the brand’s just-dropped F.A.R. (For All Routes) collection is designed to come with you not just while jet-setting but also in the great outdoors. The pieces are each made from recycled nylon and constructed with a technical focus, an eye for functionality and durability as well as good looks. You can choose from nine silhouettes, including organizational cubes ($30), a 45-liter convertible backpack ($220) and the 55-liter duffel ($170).

Electronics

Enhanced gaming headsets for PCs and PlayStations alike

Sony INZONE Gaming Headsets Sony

Gaming headsets can really enhance gameplay, and Sony Inzone’s newest headsets are meant for both the brand’s PlayStation 5 sets as well as for PC play. The H3, H7 and H9 (starting at $99.99 for the H3) models each have upgraded benefits, with the H9 ($299.99) boasting 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming that includes target detection, multiple microphone noise cancellation and Ambient Sound Mode. High-caliber gaming monitors are coming soon too.

The extremely sleek MagSafe charger is here

Courant Mag:1 Courant

Courant’s been in the wireless charging game for a while, and now its first magnetic wireless charger has arrived. Perfect for surfaces with small square footage, the $40 Mag:1 holds one device at a time for charging and is available in the brand’s Italian leather and Belgian linen covers.

A do-it-all charging station for your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods

Belkin Boostcharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad Apple

This wireless charging pad from Belkin ($149.95) takes up minimal space on the nightstand or entryway table, and it charges everything you’ll need for the day: your iPhone 12 and 13, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. It fast-charges your Watch, has MagSafe charging for up to 15W of iPhone charging power and delivers 5W of charging power to AirPods.

A boombox-like design for pool parties

Tribit StormBox Blast Amazon

Tribit’s newest boombox is a great pick for summer parties, thanks to an LED light-up design, Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities and an IPX7 waterproof rating. Pick one up now and make your July 4 bash extra festive.