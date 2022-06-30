Woman is gored by a bison at Yellowstone, the second incident reported this week, park officials say

(CNN) A woman visiting the Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, the second incident of an animal injuring a park visitor this week, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Yellowstone National Park said on Thursday that a Pennsylvania woman, 71, was gored by a bull bison on Wednesday, just one day after another visitor was injured by a bison at the park. The attack on the woman was the third reported incident this year of a visitor getting too close to a bison and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the person, the park service said.

The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the animal to charge, according to a release from the park's superintendent.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Wyoming hospital, according to the release.

The park notes that bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. The NPS said bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. The park service pleaded with visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals.

