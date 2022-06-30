Seller of weapon used to take hostages at Texas synagogue pleads guilty to federal charge

(CNN) The man who sold a semi-automatic weapon that was later used to take hostages in a Texas synagogue in January has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams, 32, admitted Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying -- much less buying and selling -- firearms," US Attorney Chad Meacham said in a news release . "Whether he suspected his buyer would use the gun to menace a community of faith is legally irrelevant: In the U.S., convicted felons cannot possess firearms."

The original complaint, filed in January 2022, stated Williams sold a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol to Malik Faisal Akram, who later used it to hold four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, just outside Dallas-Fort Worth.

Akram, a 44-year-old British national, was shot to death by federal agents after an hours-long standoff on January 15. The FBI team killed Akram after one hostage was released and three escaped from the synagogue, officials said.

