Woman pushing a baby stroller shot dead in Manhattan's Upper East Side, police say

(CNN) A woman pushing a baby in a stroller was shot dead at close-range in Manhattan Wednesday night, police said.

The three-month-old baby was unharmed and the relationship between the 20-year-old woman and the baby was unclear Wednesday, police told CNN.

The shooting happened just after 8:20 p.m. in Manhattan's Upper East Side, police noted. They are looking for a suspect.

"A woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot in point blank range. It shows just how this national problem is impacting families," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference. "It doesn't matter if you are on the Upper East Side or East New York, Brooklyn."

The shooting happened hours after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a legislation package aimed at tightening gun laws in the state.

Read More