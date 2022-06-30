Emmett Till's family calls for justice after finding an unserved arrest warrant in his case

(CNN) Family members of Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old whose murder in the Jim Crow South spurred the civil rights movement in America, say they have unearthed an unserved arrest warrant for the White woman who accused him of making advances toward her, sparking the events that led to his death nearly 70 years ago.

"I cried. We cried. We hugged," Deborah Watts, Till's cousin, told CNN of the moment she said members of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation found the warrant in a dusty, dank box in a county courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. "Unbelievable. We held each other. Justice has to be served."

The warrant was discovered last week by a five-member search group led by members of Till's family, including Deborah Watts and her daughter Terri. An image of the warrant, provided to CNN by the foundation, charged J.W. Milam, Roy Bryant and Bryant's then-wife -- identified in the document as Mrs. Roy Bryant -- with kidnapping and orders their arrests. The warrant is dated August 29, 1955, and signed by the Leflore County Clerk.

The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation shared this image of an unserved arrest warrant, charging the woman who accused him of making advances toward her with kidnapping.

The two men were acquitted of Till's murder soon after by an all-White jury, though they later admitted to the killing in an interview with Look magazine. Milam died in 1980 and Bryant died in 1994, but his widow -- now Carolyn Bryant Donham -- is still alive, and Emmett Till's family hopes the warrant will lead to her arrest and, ultimately, justice.

"Justice has to be served," Watts told CNN, adding, "Emmett led us to it. I know that in my heart."