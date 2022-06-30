(CNN) Shoes, hat, bag. Ugo Humbert arrived on Wimbledon's No.2 court with most of the essentials needed for his second-round match against Casper Ruud -- except for his racquets.

After a 90-minute rain delay, Humbert set off to face his Norwegian opponent only to halt the match even further when he had to tell the umpire he didn't have anything to hit the balls with.

"I do not have any racquets. I am sorry," an apologetic Humbert said to the umpire before the ball toss.

Humbert and Ruud had to wait just a few minutes before someone rushed onto the court with three rackets, leading to cheers and applause from the Wimbledon crowd, and a sheepish smile from the Frenchman.

Humbert serves the ball to Ruud at Wimbledon.

Maybe it was because of his embarrassment or the unideal preparation, but Humbert lost the first set before roaring back to upset Ruud -- this year's French Open runner-up -- in four sets.

