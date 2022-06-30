Harmony restored at Wimbledon after doubles bust-up between Tan and Korpatsch

London (CNN) There has been some high drama at Wimbledon this week -- but some off-court sniping has, thankfully, been resolved.

But after receiving plaudits from around the world for her performance, the next day Tan was criticized by her doubles partner, Tamara Korpatsch, for dropping out of their opening match.

"Unfortunately my doubles partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today," Korpatsch wrote on Instagram on Wednesday after Tan pulled out, reportedly citing fatigue.

"She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here [until] one hour before the match start. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles Grand Slam."

