Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges pictured in an away game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 13.

CNN —

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested and charged with a felony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz confirmed the arrest on a warrant, but said he could not say what the warrant is for due its “confidential nature.”

In a statement to CNN, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, “We are in the process of gathering more information.”

The 24-year-old’s bail was set at about $130,000 and he has since been released, jail records show. Police have not released any further information, and it’s not known what charges the warrant is based on.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Bridges was drafted by the Hornets in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State and is coming off his best year professionally, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Bridges was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

According to the jail record, Bridges’ next court date is scheduled for July 20.

CNN has reached out to Bridges’ representation for comment but did not immediately hear back.