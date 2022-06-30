Opinion: Laverne Cox Barbie is a breakthrough

Allison Hope is a writer whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Slate and elsewhere. The views expressed here are the author's. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) When I was 10, I regularly played with a handful of Barbie dolls and a small neon pink-and-turquoise plastic dollhouse. I loved them, but I had to take some creative license to make my pretend fantasy world align with my budding sense of self.

I chopped off the Barbies' hair so they had spikey, little proto-dyke 'dos, donned them in Ken's clothes to butch them up and paired two Barbies together as a couple, replete with a Mattel child doll as their kin. Ken was left off in the distance, exposed to the elements sans attire and relegated to tasks like mowing the lawn or watching the garage for signs of unlawful entry.

I didn't yet know I was queer, nor did I have the words to connect to why I was different, or why I liked masculine Barbie so much better than feminine Barbie, but I was nonetheless able to express my future self through play.

Despite my attempts to shoehorn intensely unrealistic dolls to mold the role I more wanted them to play, I eventually realized that dolls were designed for girly girls and not for me. I was too butch, too fat, too brunette, too queer for Barbie. As I grew, I also realized that girls were assigned other gender roles, some of which I would be forced to contend with -- being talked over in meetings by men, being treated as a second-class citizen for being LGBTQ+, being made to feel like I didn't deserve the nice things in life. I gave up buying or playing with dolls from that time on.

But Mattel's recent release of its first transgender Barbie of famed actress and activist Laverne Cox, is giving me life.