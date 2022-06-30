Today, you’ll find a deal on the Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router, a discounted Tushy Classic and savings on Wild One pet gear. All that and more below.

Up to 40% off sitewide

Hexclad Hexclad

The maker of our pick for the best restaurant-quality nonstick pan is offering up to a whopping 40% off sitewide. You can score the 10-inch Hexclad Hybrid pan for $109.99 and shop the rest of the site for premium cookware sets, knives, mixing bowls and more, now through July 5.

$99 $59.40 at Nordstrom

The Tushy Classic Tushy

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. No other bidet attachment matched the Tushy’s gentle yet effective stream, simple installation and easy-to-use controls along with adjustable pressure and direction. Right now, get the Tushy Classic 3.0 at a new low price from Nordstrom.

Summer Sale

Wild One Nordstrom

Treat your furry friend to some stylish pet accessories from Wild One’s offerings — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Whether you need a durable new leash for daily walks, a travel carrier for upcoming vacations or treats to show your pup some love, this summer sale has you covered with up to 40% off bestselling pet gear.

$149 $99 at Amazon

Anova Amazon

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. An Anova Precision Cooker, complete with a Precision Base Bundle that allows the device to stand upright on its own, is on sale for $149 at Amazon for one day only. For the unindoctrinated, this cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

$299 $194 at Amazon

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process and nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Now over $100 off, the router is at the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

More deals to shop

• A good night’s sleep is key, and right now you can save big on green, vegan and latex Avocado mattresses during the brand’s Fourth of July sale.

• It’s the time of the year for the cooling powers of Dyson’s Pure Cool Link fan, which also does double duty as an air purifier. Right now it’s $120 off on bestbuy.com.

• Neutrogen’s makeup wipes are mega marked down at Woot!, with eight 25-packs for $21.49.

• Hay’s beautifully designed outdoor furniture, couches, lamps and more are marked down now during the brand’s summer sale.

• The Alps Mountaineering Rendezvous camping chair is over half off at REI right now.

• The premium cashmere brand Naadam is offering shoppers 30% off its summer shop, meaning you can round off your seasonal closet at a discount now through the weekend.

• The 11-piece NutriBullet set from Magic Bullet has everything you need for your morning smoothie, and it’s 25% off on Amazon right now.

• Coleman makes reliable (and affordable) outdoor gear, and it just got more budget-friendly with Walmart’s sale on Coleman 50-quart wheeled coolers, now under $40.

• Calpak travel bags and suitcases are up to 55% off now through the July 4 weekend, just in time for upcoming summer vacation plans.

• West & Willow’s pet portraits and the rest of the site are 20% off right now with the code SUMMER20.

Deals you may have missed

20% off sitewide

Drybar Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Right now, thanks to a Fourth of July sale at Drybar, you can save on premium hair care — from shampoo, conditioner and styling products to tools like blow-dryers, curling irons and straighteners. Everything is 20% off, plus lightning discounts will pop up daily through July 7.

Summer Savings Event

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more, thanks to this Summer Savings Event at Brooklinen. Now through July 6, you can get 15% off almost everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum coziness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

30% off summer favorites

Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand — select summer favorites are 30% off for a limited time. Now through July 5, shop bestselling styles like the Exercise Dress, the Hudson Skort, the Doing Things Bra and more at solid discounts.

$399.99 $297.49 at Amazon

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix

Looking to cut down on your kitchen waste? The Vitamix FoodCycler is a countertop appliance that breaks down food scraps (including chicken bones!) in mere hours. Like magic, you’ll have nutrient-rich fertilizer that mixes with soil to nourish your garden. Quiet, compact and odorless, the FoodCycler is a great investment — especially at this low price.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing a $50 discount. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Anniversary Sale

Girlfriend Girlfriend

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Now through July 4, the brand is hosting its annual Anniversary Sale, so you can save up to 60% on select styles from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.