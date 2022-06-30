Xi Jinping leaves mainland China for the first time since the beginning of pandemic

(CNN) Chinese leader Xi Jinping has left mainland China for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, arriving in Hong Kong Thursday ahead of the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule.

Xi is expected to spend two days in the financial hub and attend a series of official events to mark both the July 1 handover and the inauguration ceremony of the city's next Beijing appointed leader John Lee, a former police officer and security chief.

In the almost 900 days since Xi last left the mainland on January 17, 2020, his diplomatic activities have been limited to virtual summits and video conferences, lending particular significance to his Hong Kong trip.

Xi arrived in the city Thursday afternoon, via high-speed train from the Chinese border city of Shenzhen, whereupon he was met by large crowd waving national flags and chanting in unison: "Welcome, welcome, a warm welcome."

He was then led along a red carpet, as colorful lion dancers performed, adding to the din of drumming, chanting and trumpets.