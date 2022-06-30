The Mesoamerican Reef: A natural corridor for migrating sea life

The Mesoamerican Reef is the second largest reef in the world, spanning Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras. More than 600 miles in length, the reef is a natural corridor for migrating marine life, such as the the Caribbean reef shark, pictured, and home to a host of ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangroves and seagrasses. Rick Miskiv

The largest fish in the ocean, the whale shark , is a frequent user of the marine corridor along the Mesoamerican Reef. The whale shark migrates seasonally towards areas with high concentrations of zooplankton, swimming with their mouths wide open to feed. Rick Miskiv

Whale sharks are protected in Mexico, Belize and Honduras, where they are a tourist attraction. But overfishing has been threatening shark populations and they are killed either as bycatch or sometimes illegally caught for their fins. Rick Miskiv

The Caribbean Reef Shark is the most common coral reef shark in the western Atlantic Ocean and can often be found in the Belize Barrier reef or sometimes swimming from Belize to Mexico. The sharks move through the reef to find new feeding grounds and often instinctively follow the reef to return home. Rick Miskiv

Non-profit organization MarAlliance has been studying the Mesoamerican Reef over the last 15 years and working with fishing communities to help reverse the decline of shark populations. By engaging with locals, MarAlliance wants to help dispel any fears surrounding sharks and teach fishers how to safely release sharks from bycatch. MarAlliance

MarAlliance is also tracking the movements of sharks using satellite tags. Every time a tagged shark comes to the surface, its location and the temperature of the immediate environment is recorded. This helps to keep track of populations and understand their behaviors, including migration routes and patterns. MarAlliance

Other marine animals use the reef corridor too. The Hawksbill turtle is a highly migratory species and feeds on sponges that might otherwise compete with reef-building corals for space. MarAlliance