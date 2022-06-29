Texas and Iowa governors each announce $100 million to try to help prevent the next school massacre

(CNN) After the deadliest school massacre in almost a decade, two governors have committed at least $100 million to try to help prevent similar tragedies.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives through August 31, 2023.

Among other things, the funding will provide money for bullet-resistant shields, for school districts to purchase silent panic alert technology, and for rapid response training by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"The State of Texas is acting swiftly to ensure our schools are secure and that children, teachers, and families across Texas have the support and resources they need to be safe as we work to prevent future tragedies like the heinous crime committed in Uvalde," Abbott said.

