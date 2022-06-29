A 14-year-old tiger died after contracting Covid-19 in an Ohio zoo, officials say

(CNN) A tiger at an Ohio zoo died of health complications caused by Covid-19, officials said Wednesday.

The 14-year-old Amur tiger, Jupiter, died Sunday after developing pneumonia caused by the virus, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said in a statement . Jupiter was undergoing long-term treatment for chronic underlying illnesses, which made him more susceptible to the virus, the zoo said.

Jupiter's care team reported last week that he had been "acting ill." He wasn't interested in eating or interacting with his keepers and was reluctant to move or stand, according to the statement.

After Jupiter was anesthetized for examination, results suggested he may have been suffering from an infection, and treatment began.

"Unfortunately, Jupiter did not improve with this treatment and remained reluctant to move and eat," the statement read.

