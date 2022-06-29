3-year-old boy in Georgia dies after being left in a hot car for nearly 3 hours, coroner's office says

(CNN) A three-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car for nearly three hours in Columbus, Georgia, Sunday, according to a county coroner's office.

The boy, Kendrick Engram, Jr., had arrived home with his grandmother and several other children at approximately 5:30 p.m., following an afternoon of them attending church and running errands, according to information obtained by the Muscogee County Coroner's Office as part of its report on the child's death.

The grandmother told investigators she believed all the children got out of her SUV when they made it home, the coroner's report stated, and she then went to her bedroom. Kendrick's mother was at work at the time and had met with the group at a nearby Walmart earlier during her lunch break, the report said.

Nearly three hours later at around 8:15 p.m., Kendrick's uncle used the SUV to drive to a Wendy's restaurant and was unaware the boy was in the back seat, according to the report. He parked the vehicle and went inside, where he later received a phone call from Kendrick's grandmother asking if he had seen him.

The uncle found Kendrick in the car with "foam and blood coming from his mouth" and called for emergency medical assistance, which arrived two minutes after the call, the report said.